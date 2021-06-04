Keeping Animals in Mind During This Hot, Humid Weather Ahead

Animal Allies Humane Society Reminds Pet Owners to Use Caution as Temps Reach Upper 80s, 90s

DULUTH, Minn. – With temperatures soaring well into the upper 80s and low 90s this weekend and into next week, staff at Animal Allies Humane Society in Duluth want to remind the public, especially pet owners, of the danger hot weather can pose to pets.

“Keep that air conditioning on if you do have to leave your pet in the car. It gets so hot, very quickly,” said Nicole Facciotto, humane education manager at Animal Allies in Duluth.

She reminds pet owners to keep exercise to the early morning or later evening hours when the sun isn’t directly hitting surfaces such as sidewalks or pavement.

“We like to use the back of the hand rule. If you put your hand down on the street and it’s too hot for your hand, that means it’s too hot for the pads of your dog’s feet,” said Facciotto.

Symptoms of overheating in pets can include:

Excessive panting or difficulty breathing

Increased heart and respiratory rate

Drooling

Mild weakness

Stupor

Collapse

“If you do want to get out and enjoy playtime during the hotter summer days, just remember to keep that playtime to a minimum and bring along plenty of water,” said Facciotto.

Animal Allies will officially reopen to the public on July 1. Click here to adopt a shelter pet today.