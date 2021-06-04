Mike Randolph Speaks Publicly Following Resignation

The former Greyhounds hockey coach blamed "parental pressure" and lack of "administrative support" for his decision to leave.

DULUTH, Minn. – Friday, Mike Randolph spoke publicly for the first time since resigning as head coach of the Duluth East boys hockey team. He read from a prepare statement and did not take questions from the media. The lobby at the Heritage Center was packed with supporters as Randolph explained that the press conference was the best way for him to bring closure.

“I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by great and talented people, most important thing, loyal people,” Randolph said.

Randolph would go on to thank several people, including his wife, as well as coaches, players and parents. But then he got into the real reason why he is stepping down after over three decades with the Greyhounds.

We all know what’s going on here. Coaches across the state are being run out by parental pressure. The most recent is Lakeville South and Brainerd. And now me. This is getting tiresome. But the number of supportive parents always far outweighed the others,” said Randolph.

Randolph did not acknowledge any specific complaints against him. Instead, he pointed out that his program traveled more than any other team in the state in their 18 state tournament appearances, and there wasn’t a single incident involving any of his players.

“Up until recently, it’s been rewarding and fun. But when negatives start to outweigh the positives, it starts to get exhausting and no longer worth the time I put into it. I’ve given my all, each and every year. But without administrative support, it’s a losing battle that is tiring and takes the joy out of it,” Randolph said.

Randolph concluded by saying that the memories and relationships he has with parents and players will maintain.

“I don’t want to focus on the negative. I want to focus on the positive relationships with the players, the parents and the great experiences we have shared together the past 36 years,” said Randolph.