New Education Program Helps Students with Disabilities

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A new program for special education students in Superior held a graduation ceremony at Barker Island Pavilion today.

Project SEARCH helps 18 to 21 year olds with disabilities and just finished with their first year of the program. The program teaches students how to transition from a school environment into work.

Transition coordinator Shawna Anderson shared how special this ceremony is for the students.

“This year has been amazing,” said Anderson. “I worked with most of these young interns when they were still in high school and I have seen them grow and blossom this year beyond my expectations.”

The graduation ceremony was held for four students who spent the past year interning in different fields of work.