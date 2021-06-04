Salvation Army Gives 2,500 Free Donuts for Healthcare Workers

DULUTH, Minn.– Friday is national donut day and to celebrate, the local Salvation Army was giving some to the area’s frontline healthcare workers.

Over 2500 donuts were given out by volunteers at St. Luke’s and Essentia Health this afternoon. It was to recognize the hard work health care workers put in during the pandemic. The sweet treats were all donated from Johnson’s Bakery, SuperOne, and Kwik Trip.

Volunteers say it was great to serve up some donuts and smiles.

“We really wanted to recognize the healthcare workers,” said Salvation Army Volunteer Coordinator June Stanley. They’ve put in a lot of long hours, a lot of sacrifice to make sure that we’re healthy and that people are taken care of during these hard times.”

Last year, the Salvation Army gave free donuts to the public during the pandemic.