Superior Baseball Sweeps Chippewa Falls

The Spartans rallied for six runs in the fourth inning to get the game one win.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior baseball team rallied to score six runs in the fourth inning to get the 9-4 win over Chippewa Falls in game one of the doubleheader.

In the second game, the Spartans topped the Cardinals 8-5.

Superior will host Rice Lake on Monday in their final home game of the regular season.