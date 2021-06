Superior Softball Tops Rice Lake in Regular Season Home Finale

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior softball team jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, getting the 7-5 win over Rice Lake on Friday in their regular season home finale.

The Spartans have now won six straight and improve to 17-1 on the season. Superior will play a doubleheader at Eau Claire Memorial on Monday with first pitch set for 4:00 p.m.