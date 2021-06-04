UMD Releases 2021 Fall Schedules for Football, Volleyball, Women’s Soccer

All three teams will begin their seasons on the road on September 2nd.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, UMD released their 2021 schedule for the upcoming fall sports season.

The football team will open things up on the road September 2nd against Upper Iowa. Their home opener at Malosky Stadium will be September 11th against Minnesota State Mankato.

The UMD volleyball team will also return to action September 2nd at the Michigan Tech tournament. Their home opener will be September 17th at Romano Gym against Wayne State.

And the UMD women’s soccer team will be at Michigan Tech on September 2nd to open their 2021 season. The Bulldogs home opener at Malosky Stadium will be September 10th against Rockhurst.

For full schedules, click here.