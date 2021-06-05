Bus, Bike, Walk Helps Gather Central Entrance Feedback

DULUTH, Minn.– As part of Central Enterance prepares to be redone in a few years, the Metropolitan Interstate Council spent the weekend trying to get feedback from the community on what they’d like to see done with the street.

The two-day event of food trucks, music, and games begins a year-long process to gather community input on the ways people get around Central Entrance from Mesaba Avenue down to Mall Drive.

Part of the road is scheduled for reconstruction in 2026 and organizers say they want to make the stretch better for all modes of transportation.

“We have a lot of people today. It’s been very encouraging, a lot of good comments so far. We’ve received a lot of interest in wanting to participate. It’s very helpful,” said Mike Wenholz of the Metropolitan Interstate Council.

If you missed the event this past weekend public input can still be given on there website by clicking here.