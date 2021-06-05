Grand Rapids Baseball Takes Down Chisago Lakes, Advances to Section 7AAA Championship

DULUTH, Minn. – The Grand Rapids baseball team stayed undefeated in the section 7AAA tournament with a 10-5 win over top-seeded Chisago Lakes to advance to the section championship game.

Myles Gunderson gave up one earned run on six hits with seven strikeouts. Ren Morque drove in two runs while scoring three times while Wyatt Holcomb also drove in two runs.

Grand Rapids will face either Chisago Lakes, North Branch or Princeton in the championship game. That game is set for Wednesday at Wade Stadium with first pitch set for 11:00 a.m.

To view the bracket, click here.