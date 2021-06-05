Prep Softball: Hermantown Advances in Section 7AAA Tournament, Cloquet Eliminated
CLOQUET, Minn. – The defending section 7AAA champions Cloquet was eliminated from the section tournament with two losses on Saturday.
North Branch defeated the Lumberjacks 10-0 in five in the first game, then Hibbing edged Cloquet 2-1 in the second game. Cloquet ends the season with a 13-8 record.
Meanwhile, Hermantown dropped to the elimination bracket with a 5-1 loss to Chisago Lakes. The Hawks then bounced back with a 1-0 win over Grand Rapids to advance in the tournament.
Hibbing and Hermantown will face off in an elimination game on Tuesday in Grand Rapids with first pitch set for 3:30 p.m. Chisago Lakes and North Branch will play each other also on Tuesday at 3:30 with the winner advancing to the section championship.
