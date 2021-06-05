Three UMD Students Displaced, Uninjured After House Fire

DULUTH, Minn.- A house near the UMD campus erupted in flames late Friday night, displacing three students, who were uninjured.

According to a spokesperson for the Duluth Fire Department, at 11:37 p.m. Friday a fire was reported on the second story on the 200 block of West Kent Road near the University of Minnesota Duluth campus.

The fire was reported by a neighbor that heard smoke detectors going off, and alerted an occupant who was in the basement of the single-family dwelling that was on fire. That occupant was able to safely evacuate without injury.

The UMD station fire crew was on the scene in under three minutes and quickly attacked the fire, first from the exterior and then advancing to the second-floor hallway and bedroom.

Crews from Headquarters, Lakeside, and Woodland arrived and assisted 4 Quint with search, overhaul and ventilation.

According to officials, heavy fire damage to one bedroom and smoke damage throughout the house brings the estimated damage to $50,000.

Three students from UMD are displaced as a result of the fire. The students will be temporarily living with friends while repairs can be made.

No one in the home or firefighters were injured.

The Duluth Police Department assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Duluth Fire Marshal’s office.