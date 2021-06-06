Huskies Edge Eau Claire for Second Win of Season

Former Duluth Marshall star pitcher Ben Pedersen got his second start of the season and allowed two runs while striking out five and walking two batters over six innings of work as the Huskies snap a four-game losing skid.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies got back in the win column on Sunday with a 4-3 win over Eau Claire to snap a four-game losing skid.

At the plate, Ambren Voitik went 4-for-4 with 2 RBI.

The Huskies improve to 2-5 and will play at Eau Claire on Monday for the second game of the home-and-home. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.