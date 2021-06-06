Local Outdoor Gear Shops Ready for Summer

DULUTH, Minn.– As the stretch of warm weather brings the Northland into summer, outdoor gear shops in the Twin Ports are seeing business heat up as well.

The Great Lakes Gear Exchange on Fourth Street has been seeing plenty of outdoor enthusiasts stock up on gear over the last few weeks. Those at the shop say bikes and bike accessories have been flying off the sales floor. Other hot sellers include camping gear and paddles, which is a big increase from last year at this time during the pandemic.

“It’s super awesome to be able to have that summer rush. It always feels good to switch over to the new season and to have lots of customers coming through looking for summer activities again,” said Brooke Wetmore, Co-Owner of the Great Lakes Gear Exchange.

The Great Lakes Gear Exchange is accepting items as well, they are looking for more kayak and canoe paddles.