Business Booming at Love Creamery

DULUTH, Minn.– Record high temperatures this past weekend have been keeping ice cream shops busy with customers flooding through their front doors.

A supervisor from Love Creamery in Lincoln Park says they have seen crowds lining up since May and the heat is bringing in new faces. “I think the kiddo’s and all the families that come in really are my favorite part, our whole mission is just to serve and to really bring joy to literally everybody,” Luca Schwartz said.

Love Creamery offers vegan and gluten free ice cream flavors like salted caramel, mint chocolate chip, chamomile honeycomb, rhubarb and more. These flavors change frequently through the season.

