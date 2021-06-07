Duluth Huskies to Lift Mask Mandates, Attendance Restrictions

The team will no longer require fans to wear masks at Wade Stadium.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies have officially wrapped up their first week of the season. And even with the restrictions at Wade Stadium, the fan experience has been mostly positive so far. But Monday, the team made a big announcement about a return to normalcy for the rest of the season.

Beginning Tuesday, the Huskies will no longer require fans to wear masks at Wade Stadium. The team also announced that beginning next week, they will allow their full capacity at the ball park with no limits on attendance.

“We just feel confident and comfortable where we’re not going to have to limit to 900 fans per game. We also feel comfortable with the amount of people that are coming in and saying that they’re vaccinated. The amount of players that are vaccinated, from the interns to the staff. It’s a helpful plus for us opening up,” said general manager Greg Culver.

The team says they are still short-staffed so fans will continue to use the Fan Food app for concessions with the hope that walk-up orders for food and drinks will return on June 24th.

“It’s all going to depend on how it goes. The minute we get some bad news, we’re going to have to pull back on the reigns. But as long we’re cruising along and we’re not getting any reports, at least baseball life at Wade Stadium will be normal,” Culver said.

The Huskies will be back at home Tuesday against the La Crosse Loggers.