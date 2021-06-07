Duluth Pack Teams Up with Operation Hat Trick

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Pack in Canal Park is teaming up with Operation Hat Trick to donate a portion of their sales to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans (MACV).

Duluth Pack will launch a unique line of 12-13 products with a leather Operation Hat Trick patch in place of the iconic store patch. Their hope is to raise money and support homeless veterans locally.

“We’re partnering with MACV in this case to donate to homeless veterans and folks that need help here across the Northland, we’re so thrilled to be able to partner with a company like Operation Hat Trick and help sere veterans here locally through MACV,” Ryan Hanson, Duluth Packs Outside Sales and Corporate Dealers Manager, said.

Duluth Pack will make these products through online orders only, or you can go to the store and make an order there, and they will ship it right to your house.

