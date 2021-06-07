Duluth Salvation Army Looking for Food Donations, Hygiene Products

The Need for Food and Hygiene Assistance Increases as Kids Get Out of School

DULUTH, Minn. – We often hear about the high demand for food and monetary donations during the holiday season, but demand remains just as high throughout the summer months as well.

The Duluth Salvation Army is currently accepting donations of food and hygiene products.

The increase in need stems from more students being home over the summer months, and families need the extra assistance especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an economic impact on many.

“Christmas and the holidays, everybody is in a giving mood, and then that kind of winds down,” said Kristy Eckart, business administrator for the Duluth Salvation Army. “We want to make sure families, especially children, are getting their proper nutritious meals.”

Residents are encouraged to organize food or hygiene drives.

You’re also welcome to drop off donations in person to the Duluth Salvation Army Office located on 27th Avenue West. Donors can also call (218) 722-7934 to make a monetary donation.

“With COVID-19 ending, we are expecting a surge in people coming to the food shelf,” said Eckart.

Tooth care and other hygiene products are in high demand. Items needed include toothpaste, toothbrushes, and deodorant.

Click here to donate today.