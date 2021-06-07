Flame Nightclub Receives Barstool Grant, Looks Forward to Nightlife Resurgence

The Flame is the second bar in the state of Minnesota to be selected to receive grant money from the $39 million raised by Barstool Sports.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s first gay bar and nightclub The Flame received a big grant to help with costs as they go into what they hope is a busy season for Twin Ports nightlife.

The Flame is the second bar in the state of Minnesota to be selected to receive grant money from the $39 million “Barstool Fund,” raised by Barstool Sports for roughly 390 small businesses statewide.

“It feels like an extra celebration being able to celebrate keeping out doors open and being able to afford to do what we love to do especially during pride month,” said Manager Nicole Barclay

After a tough year bouncing between being closed and limiting hours, management says it’s a relief to get help with costs and paying staff ahead of the summer.

“There was a lot of skepticism for a while that the nightlife wouldn’t return and that it wouldn’t be able to come back at least not the way it was,” Barclay said. “Y’know it might look a little bit at first but it’s coming back and people are excited for it.”

Barclay said their whole staff is vaccinated.

They look forward to the extra crowds that will come next week with Grandma’s.