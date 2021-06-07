Duluth Public Library is Open at Full Capacity

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Public Library is now open at full capacity but they will continue to offer curbside pickup for book rentals.

The Duluth Public Library’s manager Carla Powers says it’s great being open once again.

“We have been open for limited services for quite a few months now but it’s not the same as being able to come in a choose your own books from the collection,” said Powers. “Bring your kids and them pick out their own books.”

There were some changes made in the library. Their collection of adult fiction and non-fiction books were moved upstairs and they are currently offering a larger service desk to assist people.