Proctor Baseball Relying on Pitching Heading into Section 7AA Semifinals

First pitch between Proctor and Aitkin in the section 7AA semifinals on Tuesday is set for 4:30 p.m. in Superior.

PROCTOR, Minn. – It’s been so far so good for the Proctor baseball team in the section 7AA tournament.

The Rails are unbeaten so far and just one more win would send them to the championship game. After an up-and-down season, Proctor is currently on a seven-game winning streak and feel their pitching staff, which has thrown three complete games, is carrying them into the section semifinals.

“We’ve had a lot of success just pitching strikes, getting them to put the ball in play and just getting outs and making routine plays and that’s been working for us,” pitcher Jacob Amendola said.

“We’ve been getting good hits at good times, really good pitching, I think we’ve had all three pitchers in playoffs go all of the innings so far. We just came in being confident knowing that we can win every game and not even get into the losers’ bracket, just go all the way,” shortstop Conner Pavlowich added.

But it won’t be an easy matchup as the Rails will face the No. 2 seed Aitkin, who got the 11-5 road win last month in the regular season.

“They have a really strong program year in and year out, I’m always so impressed with the fact that they’re always right there but we really don’t look at it that way as far as gearing up for an opponent, we just play baseball. We know that we can compete with anybody on our schedule, it’s just a matter of if we get the job done or not,” head coach Anthony Bush said.

