Superior Baseball Holds Off Rice Lake at Home

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A four-run fourth inning would be the difference as the Superior baseball team got the comeback win over Rice Lake 4-3 Monday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Ethan Raye knocked in the game-tying and game-winning runs in the fourth inning that helped the Spartans stay ahead for good as they improve to 15-4 on the season. They travel to Northwestern on Tuesday.