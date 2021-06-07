Temperatures and Air Conditioner Sales Continue to Rise

DULUTH, Minn.- Air conditioning systems have been in demand since a heat wave hit Duluth and we spoke with experts at ASP Plumbing on how to handle the heat.

Rejean Carlson over at ASP says repairs and installations have been keeping them busy these past two weeks.

“We’ve been getting a lot of calls ever since that last heat snap, I think on Thursday or Friday, so our phone lines been busy,” said Carlson. “We’ve been giving out a lot of estimates, service tech installers, and our plumbing side has been pretty busy too.”