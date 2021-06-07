Texas Roadhouse Hosts Hiring Event

DULUTH, Minn.- Texas Roadhouse held a hiring event here in Duluth, welcoming teenagers and adults to come in and apply to become a “Roadie.”

The chain restaurant’s national hiring event is looking to fill all different types of open positions. Service Manager Jason Stanfield was hoping for 40 people to come in for interviews.

“I think the reason we are doing hiring day is because everyone needs good people and so one of the things we can do is provide an opportunity for the community and let them get to know us a little bit better,” said Stanfield. “And that’s what the interviewing process is about. It’s not about us getting to know you but it’s about them getting to know us as well.”