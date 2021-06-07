Ursa Minor Starts Expanding Patio Space

DULUTH, Minn,.- Ursa Minor Brewing in Duluth’s Lincoln Park is expanding its patio.

Construction has begun for the expansion, with plans to keep the patio open year round.

The parking lot will be replaced with locally mined taconite pavement, with expanded seating and a space for live music. They will also build a grain silo outside.

Ursa Minor founder Ben Hugus said they can’t wait for customers to enjoy the outdoors more comfortably. “Moving forward it’s gonna be an amazing summer.”

“We’re really excited people are just breathing a sigh of relief that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel beyond this COVID stuff,” Hugus said. “We’re trying to embrace the good changes and the good alterations we made.”

The new patio with a translucent canopy should be ready at Ursa Minor in July.

The existing patio as well as indoor seating will remain open through construction.