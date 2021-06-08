A Place for Fido’s ‘Yappy Hour’ Brings Wagging Tails Back to Fitger’s Complex

There's treats and goody bags for the dogs and "doggy drinks" from the Boat Club for their two-legged friends.

DULUTH, Minn.- With summer returning, so is A Place for Fido’s weekly “Yappy Hour” event in the Fitger’s courtyard.

A Place for Fido staff are excited to see so many furry faces again after not having the event last year.

“Just seeing people out even though it’s really hot it’s really nice, it’s nice to see their dogs again,” said Miranda Johnson, sales associate at A Place for Fido. “It’s just really nice, I guess it’s been a long year since you’ve seen that many people in one spot together.”

“Just come on down and get your doggy some treats, and let me pet your dog!” she said.

Yappy Hour will continue every Tuesday evening outside.