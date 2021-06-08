At Least 1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured In Ambulance Crash With Dump Truck

At least one person is dead and at least two others are facing life-threatening injuries after an ambulance was t-boned by a dump truck in Itasca County around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The latest incident report Tuesday night said the MEDS-1 ambulance was southbound on County Road 336 when the truck struck the passenger side of the ambulance while going eastbound on County Road 57, which is the same location a Minnesota conservation officer was killed in a crash in May.

The driver of the ambulance, Kimberly Hake, 28, of Cohasset was taken to Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, Jeffery Ekholm, 67, of Nashwauk was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the incident report.

Condition reports were not made available late Tuesday for the two passengers in the ambulance, a 51-year-old man from Warba and a 17-year-old boy from Grand Rapids.

The Minnesota State Patrol expects to release more information on the passengers Wednesday morning.

The incident report did say “this fatal crash involved an unbelted/unrestrained occupant.”