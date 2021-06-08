Businesses along the North Shore are Ready for Summer Tourism

DULUTH, Minn.- This time last year tourism in the North Shore was limited, but now businesses are open and are expecting a busy summer.

Coffee shops, campgrounds and restaurants along the North Shore are open and ready for summer visitors. Eric Sturtz manages New Scenic Cafe and says they were “outdoor only” for quite a while and he’s ready for business to pick up.

“We definitely took a hit last year both with the pandemic and with the bridge being closed down–we’re hopeful for getting some more business this summer compared to last year,” said Sturtz.

Some travelers are getting a head start on their summer plans. Lac ie Johnson and her family came up to North Shore on a road trip to enjoy the nice weather and local businesses.

“This summer it feels really nice to have more freedom–to be able to do things in a safe manner,” said Johnson. “So it feels good to just get out and road trip and see people and go to these fun little shops.”

Campgrounds and cabin rentals are already busy. Bob’s cabins are fully booked through the end of August and are even running out of dates for early fall.

“People are really–especially with the warmer temperatures in the twin cities, we’ve had a lot of people coming north for the cooler temperatures,” said co-owner of Bob’s Cabins Laura Goodman.

Businesses are continuing to loosen social distancing requirements. Mocha Moose coffee shop ended its mask mandate this week and sales have been strong.

“It’s been steady, I think we’re starting to see the kind of summer traffic we were hoping to see,” said owner of Mocha Moose Brian Hanley. “Memorial Day weekend was fantastic, we saw huge crowds Saturday and Sunday, lines out the door.”

Along with being eager to welcome crowds most businesses are encouraging customers to continue practicing social distancing.