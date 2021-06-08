Canal Park Lake Walk set to Open Officially

DULUTH, Minn.– After being under construction due to heavy damage from multiple storms, the city of Duluth is finally ready to cut the ribbon and welcome foot traffic back to the Lakewalk in Canal Park.

As a staple path for pedestrians that hugs the border of the lake, this section of the Lakewalk is said to be the most powerful section for tourism according to Jim Filby Williams, Duluth’s Director of Properties, Parks and Libraries. He said, “having that back in place makes an enormous difference for our, not just our tourism economy, but for our entire downtown economy”.

Even those who are from out of town recognize that the updates will be beneficial for the area, “Duluth is a very old city, things are old here, so I think that’s really important when they’re doing a lot of renovation and making things new and keeping them up to date,” Rochelle Peace, a Taylors Falls resident, said.

Last night, the Duluth City Council unanimously agreed on improving a portion of the walk to be ADA compliant as well, and the city of Duluth is happy to respond. “So this is one of the last big accessibility barriers on the downtown lake walk and so fixing it will make it more accessible and safe to everyone,” Filby Willliams said.

Overall, the Lakewalk aims to accommodate all of those who want to use it, and also offers an outlet to be more active for those who want to see Lake Superior from a Duluthian point of view.

“I think it’s going to be a great walk for people to just get out, exercise, ride their bikes, I think it’s really important for people to have that ability to exercise in just such a great spot,” Peace said.

The city of Duluth is hoping to re-open the Lakewalk in Canal Park Friday which is a week ahead of the city’s goal.

The canal park project costed an estimated $16 million dollars.