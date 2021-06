Duluth Huskies Fall at Home to La Crosse

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies scored three runs in the first inning, but were shutout the rest of the way as La Crosse picked up the road win 6-3 Tuesday night at Wade Stadium.

Mike Boeve led the way with three hits as the Huskies fall to 2-7 on the season. They’ll look for better results Wednesday afternoon when they host the Loggers again.