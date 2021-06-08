Duluth Marshall’s Gianna Kneepkens Honored by Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame

Kneepkens will have her jersey displayed at the facility in Knoxville, TN.

DULUTH, Minn. – This week, Duluth Marshall’s Gianna Kneepkens was named an honoree for the 2020-2021 Ring of Honor at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame.

Kneepkens will have her jersey displayed at the facility in Knoxville, TN. The former Hilltopper finished her high school career fourth on the state’s all time scoring list. She will be playing Division I basketball in college as Kneepkens is a University of Utah commit.