Duluth Prepares for New City Flag Raising

DULUTH, Minn.– A long anticipated ceremony will happen later this month to officially raise the new flag that represents the city of Duluth.

After selecting the final submission and waiting over a year to hoist it, the city is ready to fly its new design, as it has created stickers to hand out in preparation for the ceremony.

“We’re excited to gather as a community and after a really hard year, I think it will be good to come together and just celebrate being a Duluthian,” Mollie Hinderaker, a Planner with the City of Duluth.

The ceremony will be held June 21st at noon, right in front of city hall, and will include remarks from the mayor and other community leaders, a few performances, and food trucks for the celebration.