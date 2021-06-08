Grand Rapids Baseball Gets Set to Face Chisago Lakes in Section Title Game

Grand Rapids is looking for their first section title since 2018 when they defeated Chisago Lakes in the finals.

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – Our first prep baseball section title game will take place Wednesday morning as Grand Rapids will face Chisago Lakes. The Thunderhawks knocked off the top-seeded Wildcats this past weekend so to beat them again, they will stick with what worked in that game.

“We swung the bats very well. I think we had 17 hits and early in the year, that’s about five games worth of hits all added up together. We’re going to go in with the same plan. They’re very athletic. They’ve got some speed and they like to run. They play defense well and they’ll have all their arms back,” head coach Bill Kinnunen said.

First pitch at Wade Stadium is set for 11 a.m.