Greenway Softball Tops Moose Lake-Willow River to Advance to Section 7AA Title Game

CLOQUET, Minn. – Abby Gustason in the third inning as the Greenway softball team defeated Moose Lake-Willow River 10-1 Tuesday afternoon at Braun Park.

The Raiders advance to the Section 7AA championship game where they will face Proctor. That game will take place Thursday at 3 p.m. at Braun Park.