Maritime Visitor Center Back with Outdoor Information Desk in Canal Park

The director said until they open the doors again hopefully next month, people can always get shipping times and other info at the desk and online.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Canal Park is sharing all the ship times and updates outside again as it prepares to open its doors next month.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Federal Dart left underneath the lift bridge, and just to the right visitor center staff were at their information desk.

Staff said they’ve been helping with ship arrival and departures and also pointing out the nearest public restrooms.

Since setting up outside in May, they’re excited to see the rise in tourists.

“It’s nice,” said Director Sara Summers-Luedtke.

“Great seeing the tourists return and hopefully we’ll be open sometime a little bit later this summer so that we can welcome visitors back into our facility. As of now it’s nice being outside to talk to people and give them info, tourist info,” she said.

