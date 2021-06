Proctor Baseball Falls to Aitkin in Section Semi-Finals

SUPERIOR, Wis. – An early hole was too deep to dig out of as the Proctor baseball team lost their first game of the Section 7AA tournament 13-0 to Aitkin.

The Gobblers will face Eveleth-Gilbert, who defeated the Rails in the loser’s bracket. First pitch Thursday at Wade Stadium is set for 5 p.m.