UMD Football Adds Two Members to Coaching Staff

KeyShawn Carter will be the new running backs coach, while Monay Swafford joins the Bulldogs to coach the cornerbacks.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team has added two new members to their coaching staff. KeyShawn Carter will be the new running backs coach, while Monay Swafford joins the Bulldogs to coach the cornerbacks.

Carpenter is originally from Chicago and played running back at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Swafford played corner for three years at Concordia Moorhead, then transferred to Minnesota State Moorhead to play wide receiver.

For more information, click here.