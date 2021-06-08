Virginia’s Nick Peters Signs NLI for Mesabi Range Baseball

Peters will be the fourth Blue Devil to join the Norseman next season.

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Virginia’s Nick Peters has signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Mesabi Range College baseball team.

This will be the fourth Blue Devil to join the Norseman as Peters’ teammates Daniel Moore, Cole Schaefer and Landin McCarty will all be staying close to home. The quartet helped Virginia go 17-7 this past season, winning two games in the section 7AA tournament before falling in the loser’s bracket last week.