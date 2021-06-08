Youth Guides Hermantown Girls Golf to State Tournament

The Class AA state golf tournament is set for June 15th and 16th at the "Ridges at Sand Creek" in Jordan, MN.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – Despite not having a single senior on their roster, the Hermantown girls golf team put together a strong second half of the season to capture their first section title since 2012. Now, they’re hoping their youth continues to carry them into the state tournament.

The Hawks have four freshman on their team, including Izy Fairchild, who finished atop the leaderboard at the section tourney. And the upper classmen say seeing the rookies step up and put in the work helped them in a big way.

“Almost half of our team this year was freshmen and so a lot of them hadn’t played in high school meets before and they got into the groove really well,” junior Callie Showalter said.

“It’s a role for them that they were getting thrown into playing with a lot of players from other teams that were juniors and seniors and at the varsity level. They took that in stride and really played up to a level where we were able to get into a position where we’re at now,” said assistant coach Reagan Haley.

The Hawks now feel like they’re playing close to their peak and will be taking advantage of getting some swings on the big stage.

“I think it’s really good that we get to go when we’re juniors so that if we make it next year, we at least have some experience and hopefully we can do even better,” said junior Nicole Nelson.

“From the beginning of the year to sections, our girls have just been improving each week. Just having them play in meets throughout the season, their short game has come a long, long way along with their course management skills,” Haley said.

