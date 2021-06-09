Duluth East Holds In-Person Commencement Ceremony at AMSOIL Arena

DULUTH, Minn.– It was a special day down at AMSOIL arena for the Duluth East seniors as they received their diplomas tonight.

The 71st class of seniors put on their caps and gowns for their graduation. There were two ceremonies were held at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to allow for social distancing.

Normally, graduation would take place in Symphony Hall at the DECC but was moved to AMSOIL allow for more parents and loved ones to watch the event.

“Commencement is usually a pretty emotional time for everybody anyways,” said Danette Seboe, Principle of Duluth East High School. “It’s just been so moving to watch them all come in and reconnect and just the sense of the return to some sense of normal has just made it that much more emotional for everyone.”

The East seniors were also able to hold their traditional senior picnic Wednesday afternoon.