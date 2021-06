Duluth Huskies Snap Skid Against La Crosse

The Huskies improve to 3-7 as they travel to St. Cloud Thursday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – Jesse Pierce led the way with three RBI as the Duluth Huskies held off a late rally to defeat La Crosse 11-7 Wednesday night at Wade Stadium.

