Duluth Monarch Buddies Hosting Pollinator Marketplace

The Event is Happening Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at The Coppertop Church

DULUTH, Minn. – With the recent heatwave, more butterflies and insects are returning to the Northland a little earlier than normal.

On Saturday, June 12, Northland residents are welcome to stop by the Coppertop Church in Duluth. A pollinator marketplace is being offered by the Duluth Monarch Buddies.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., featuring milkweed and other plants from Shoreview Natives, educational programming, and more.

“In the last 20 years, the decline across the United States has been very rapid. A lot of those pollinator plants, mainly milkweed, has declined along the highways going from Minnesota all the way down through the heartland and into Mexico,” said Amy Westbrook, a member of Duluth Monarch Buddies.

In the past six years, the group has worked to expand pollinator areas by educating, providing people with information about monarchs, and participating in projects across the city with local partners.

“People are turning their lawns and boulevards into pollinator gardens, and people are reporting many more sightings of monarchs,” said Westbrook.

Click here for more information.