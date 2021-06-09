Duluth ‘Pizza Ranch’ Holds Soft Opening with Grand Opening Next Week

DULUTH, Minn.– As the Duluth Pizza Ranch prepares to open at the Miller Hill Mall on June 14, it welcomed a small group of customers in Wednesday.

The first small group of guests were welcomed in to the smell of pizza and the sounds of the restaurant’s Fun Zone arcade, which will feature games for kids of all ages.

With another soft opening on Thursday, those with the new Pizza Ranch say it was a great opportunity to get their staff ready for what they expect to be a busy opening day next week.

“It’s kind of a well-rounded restaurant,” said Duluth Pizza Ranch owner and operator Chris Verhel. “Making sure things are working right, the crew understands their position and the little bit of fun and anxiety that it possesses when we have a lot of people in the dining room along with giving people that excitement.”

The Duluth Pizza Ranch is looking for more employees. You can apply on their website or at the restaurant.