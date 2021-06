Frank Pufall Resigns as Head Coach of UWS Baseball Team

SUPERIOR, Wis. – UW-Superior announced Wednesday that Frank Pufall has resigned as head coach of the Yellowjackets baseball team.

Pufall just wrapped up his fifth season with UWS. Two years ago, he led the ‘Jackets to the UMAC championship game. According to a press release, the search for a new baseball coach will begin immediately.