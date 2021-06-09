Grand Rapids Baseball Blanks Chisago Lakes to Win Section 7AAA Championship

DULUTH, Minn. – Behind a complete game one-hitter from sophomore pitcher Kyle Henke, the Grand Rapids baseball team blanked Chisago Lakes 6-0 to win the Section 7AAA championship Wednesday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

Senior Kodi Miller finished with two RBIs to help the Thunderhawks capture their first section title since 2018.