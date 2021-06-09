Knights of Columbus Makes a Large Donation to Twin Ports Collaborative

DULUTH, Minn.- Knights of Columbus made a large donation in support of the Together for Life Northland collaborative.

“Today we are presenting a check to Together for Life Northland for $5,000, which we raised over the last month with the councils around Duluth and Superior,” said Bob Spehar

The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic Fraternal organization founded on the principals of charity, unity and fraternity.

That $5,000 in funds will in turn be used to support the Star of the North Maternity Home along with the Women’s Care Center. Those two groups work with pregnant women across the region.