Local Fireworks Shop Faces Supply Shortage

SOUTH RANGE, Wis.- The combination of a nationwide shortage and high demand is keeping the fireworks supply low.

A nationwide firework shortage may lead to a small selection of product for your 4th of July plans. KG Fireworks in South Range is among fireworks stores dealing with a supply shortage because not as many fireworks are being imported and demand to buy them is high.

“The biggest thing is the shipping, everything has been much delayed,” said owner Jason Deatherage. “We have been actively reaching out to our customers and letting people know there is a shortage, delays, a lot of stuff won’t even get into the U.S. until after the 4th of July.”

The demand for fireworks isn’t just for summer celebrations. Suppliers have noticed more people than usual coming in for fireworks all year round during the pandemic.

“A lot of people would buy fireworks and shoot them off all across the country,” said Deatherage. “With that many sales at once the inventory was basically bought and shot off.”

With fireworks sales being especially strong last year many retailers are expecting to sell out of products quickly as the Independence Day season continues.

Fireworks suppliers are encouraging people to get a head start on their 4th of July needs.