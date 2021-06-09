Port Town Trolleys Return to Duluth for the Summer

DULUTH, Minn.– The Duluth Port Town Trolley started running during the first week of June, and the city is happy to welcome back the iconic transportation to downtown and the water front, after not offering them last year.

From locals to tourists, these trolleys are utilized all summer and the General Manager spoke about the many great perks of the system including the free rides,”it is just a wonderful addition to the downtown area, its very unique, very well branded, so people really, especially the tourists, they enjoy riding the trolleys its a great way to get around Bayfront, Canal Park, [and the] downtown area,” Rod Fournier said.

The trolleys will continue to run through Labor Day and transport people every day from 9:00 AM to 8:20 PM.

From 9:00 AM to 6:40 PM, the trolleys will come every ten minutes, but after, until 8:20, the trolleys will come every 20 minutes.