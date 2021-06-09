Proctor Softball Look to Avenge Regular-Season Loss to Greenway in Section Championship

First pitch between the Rails and Raiders at Braun Park is set for 3 p.m.

PROCTOR, Minn. – The Proctor softball team took the scenic route to the section title game.

After falling to Moose Lake-Willow River in the winner’s bracket, the Rails rattle off three wins Wednesday to come out of the loser’s bracket and punch their ticket to Wednesday’s section championship game.

“Yesterday was really exhausting. It was a lot of work to get there. But it just paid off because now you can see that they came yesterday, only had one game and we had three so we deserve to be where we are,” sophomore Abby Hanson said.

“I think that sun was getting hotter every second I was staying out there, but we had good attitudes the whole entire day and especially against Moose Lake. We wanted to beat them obviously and it showed. We really pushed through yesterday so I think we deserved all three of those wins,” said junior Payton Rodberg.

And they’ll take on undefeated Greenway, who handed Proctor their only loss during the regular season. And they’ll have to beat them twice to clinch a trip to the state tournament.

“They have great hitting and they have very good fielding and that’s their strong suit. They’re really well-coached. He knows how to get them kids moving and what to do on the basepaths. They got some really good ball players and they just play well as a team. We knew in the beginning of the year that they’re going to be a tough opponent,” assistant coach Tom Walsh said.

