TLC Raises Hourly Wage

DULUTH, Minn.- A local disability service provider in Duluth is raising their pay wages by 20 percent.

TLC of Duluth announced their plan to increase the wages for direct care staff to $16 an hour. They hope to encourage people to apply as they face staff shortages like many other local businesses.

“We were really seeing that need–the workforce is rough anyway and we’re in a field where the workforce has always been rough,” said TLC Director of Community Supports Charles Gornik. “There’s always high turnover. So where we are sitting as a company we are fortunate to have the additional resources to be able to make that change.”

Check out their website if you’d like to apply.

http://www.tlcofduluth.com/apply