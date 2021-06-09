UPDATE: 2 dead, 2 Seriously Injured In Ambulance Crash With Dump Truck

UPDATE: According to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol two people have now been pronounced dead after the dump truck-ambulance crash.

Paramedic Troy Edward Boettcher, 51, of Warba, and Joseph Michael Latimer, 17, of Grand Rapids, were killed in the crash. They were in the ambulance at the time of the crash.

State Rep. Spencer Igo (Grand Rapids) has also released the following statement about the crash:

“I am shocked and heartbroken to hear the news of this tragic traffic accident in Itasca County on Tuesday. The thoughts and prayers of the entire Northland go out to the friends and family of those involved.Yesterday’s fatal crash occurred at the same location as an accident that took the life of DNR Conservation Officer Sarah Grell on May 24th. It’s clear that safety at this intersection must be improved and I am committed to working with MnDOT and local officials to make sure that significant changes are made in the near future to prevent further accidents at this location.”

At least one person is dead and at least two others are facing life-threatening injuries after an ambulance was t-boned by a dump truck in Itasca County around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The latest incident report Tuesday night said the MEDS-1 ambulance was southbound on County Road 336 when the truck struck the passenger side of the ambulance while going eastbound on County Road 57, which is the same location a Minnesota conservation officer was killed in a crash in May.

The driver of the ambulance, Kimberly Hake, 28, of Cohasset was taken to Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, Jeffery Ekholm, 67, of Nashwauk was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the incident report.

Condition reports were not made available late Tuesday for the two passengers in the ambulance, a 51-year-old man from Warba and a 17-year-old boy from Grand Rapids.

The Minnesota State Patrol expects to release more information on the passengers Wednesday morning.

The incident report did say “this fatal crash involved an unbelted/unrestrained occupant.”